Trump says Putin agreed to temporarily halt attacks in Ukraine due to bad weather

Published by Sabrina Martin 29 de enero, 2026

President Donald Trump affirmed Thursday that his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, agreed not to attack Kyiv or other Ukrainian cities for a week due to the extreme cold in the region.

The announcement was made during the first cabinet meeting of 2026, where the president introduced his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, to report on the status of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

Trump claimed he decided to make the call despite some people recommending against it, and maintained that Putin agreed to his request to suspend attacks on urban areas during the period of extreme temperatures.

A pause amid the energy collapse

In recent weeks, Russian attacks in Kyiv have seriously affected the energy infrastructure. According to a report from Reuters on Monday, more than 1,300 buildings in the Ukrainian capital have been left without heat.

The offensives have also left a large part of the population without electricity and water, as the city faces extreme winter conditions.

Cold as a determining factor Trump explained that the request to Putin was motivated by what he described as "extraordinary" and "record" cold in Ukraine.



January weather data in Kyiv show highs near 34 degrees Fahrenheit and lows as low as -5 degrees Fahrenheit, reflecting the severity of winter in the region.



Progress in negotiations

During the same cabinet meeting, Witkoff stated that negotiations have progressed productively and that the Ukrainian people are "hopeful" that a peace agreement will soon be reached.