Voz media US Voz.us
Apple store Voz-media Play store Voz Media

Columbia elects Jennifer Mnookin as its new president

Her appointment comes at a time of heightened public scrutiny of U.S. universities.

Jennifer Mnookin

Jennifer MnookinTim Sloan / AFP.

Sabrina Martin
Published by
Sabrina Martin

The current chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Jennifer Mnookin, was selected as the next president of Columbia University, according to a report published this Sunday by The New York Times. Her appointment comes at a time of high public exposure for American universities, against a backdrop of political, financial and social tensions directly affecting higher education.

Mnookin will assume the leadership of Columbia after joining the University of Wisconsin–Madison in 2022, following her tenure as dean of the UCLA School of Law. At Wisconsin, she led the institution during a period marked by internal and external challenges that demanded high-impact institutional decisions.

University management under political pressure

During her time at UW-Madison, Mnookin led the university amid large pro-Palestinian protests on campus and a complex political environment at the state level. In that setting, she engaged in negotiations with the Republican Wisconsin Legislature that resulted in a funding agreement that included the freezing and subsequent elimination of positions tied to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, in exchange for securing state resources.

Federal relationship and research priorities

Under her leadership, UW-Madison also expanded its lobbying efforts at the federal level and refocused part of its funding strategies. The university placed particular emphasis on obtaining federal grants, especially those from the Department of Defense and funds earmarked for artificial intelligence research.

This approach helped UW-Madison improve its position in research spending rankings, a key indicator within the U.S. university system. Mnookin's accumulated experience in this environment will now serve as a direct antecedent to his arrival at Columbia, an institution facing its own period of uncertainty and national scrutiny.

RECOMMENDATION

tracking