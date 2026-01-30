The House Ethics Committee found 'substantial evidence' that a Democratic congresswoman committed tax fraud

Published by Joaquín Núñez 29 de enero, 2026

The House of Representatives Ethics Committee found "substantial evidence" that Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D-FL) committed tax fraud. The conclusion was reached after conducting 28 witness interviews and reviewing 33,000 documents. The Democrat from Florida "invoked her Fifth Amendment right not to testify against herself."

Specifically, the Investigations Subcommittee of the Ethics Committee (ISC) found violations of campaign finance laws and regulations, criminal laws, the Ethics in Government Act, the Code of Ethics for Government Service, and House rules.

"The ISC's investigation has revealed substantial evidence of conduct consistent with the allegations in the indictment, as well as more extensive misconduct as laid out in the following Statement of Facts in Support of Alleged Violations related to violations of federal laws and regulations, as well as ethical standards," the report released by the Subcommittee on Investigations reads.

"Respondent initially produced some documents to the ISC. Respondent then invoked her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination following receipt of a subpoena duces tecum to obtain documents Respondent had not provided to the ISC and a subpoena ad testificandum to obtain her testimony," it added.

The Democrat is already under investigation by the Department of Justice (DOJ) for allegedly having diverted $5 million in emergency funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), laundered the money and funneled some of the resources into her 2021 congressional campaign. If found guilty, she could face up to 53 years in prison.

"Today's indictment shows no one is above the law. This indictment reflects our Office's commitment to follow the facts, apply the law, and protect the American taxpayer. Public money belongs to the American people. When FEMA funds are diverted for personal or political gain, it erodes trust and harms us all," Jason Reding Quiñones, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, said in this regard.