Financial advisor Andrés Gutiérrez explains in Voz News which are the best strategies to protect ourselves from financial crises
Gutíerrez explained that in many cases financial storms have nothing to do with the White House or the world economy.
Voz News anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed financial advisor Andres Gutierrez on the newscast about how the current economic situation in the United States, whether it could eventually lead to another financial crisis, and what would be the best steps to take in order to protect against it.
"Here are three key points to protect yourself from the coming financial storms. First, a person should calculate how much it costs to live each month. [...] The second is to cut up the credit cards. If they didn't have these cards, how much would they owe on them? [...] The third point is that one has to have the famous financial cushion," said Gutiérrez.
You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.