Trump saves Biden's turkeys: Pardons 'Peach' and 'Blossom' after declaring 2024 pardons 'invalid' for using autopen

Published by Agustina Blanco 25 de noviembre, 2025

In a ceremony full of laughter and political touches in the White House Rose Garden, President Donald Trump kept alive the annual Thanksgiving tradition of pardoning two giant turkeys, "Gobble" and "Waddle," this year.

But it didn't stop there: with a humorous nod to his predecessor, Joe Biden, Trump announced that the 2024 turkey pardons, "Peach" and "Blossom," were "totally invalid" due to the use of an autopen-a mechanical device for signing documents-and proceeded to formally "rescue" them, saving them from a fatal fate.

BREAKING: President Trump says an investigation has shown Biden used an autopen for last year's turkey pardon.



"I determined that last year's turkey pardons are totally invalid, as are the pardons of about every other person that was pardoned other than Where's Hunter." 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/tZBfHwJKq6 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 25, 2025

The tradition of turkeys



The tradition of the presidential turkey pardon dates back decades, informally to the Harry Truman era in 1947, though it was formalized in the 1980s. This year, the event marked Trump's fifth pardon as president, and drew a crowd of journalists, officials, and families in a festive atmosphere, punctuated only by the characteristic gobble of feathered protagonists.

Trump, true to form, did not pass up the opportunity to inject politics into the celebration, beginning his speech with a fictional "very rigorous investigation" involving Attorney General Pam Bondi, the Department of Justice (DOJ), the FBI, the CIA and the White House Counsel's Office.

"Because you remember last year, after a thorough and very rigorous investigation by [Attorney General] Pam Bondi and all of the people at Department of Justice, the FBI, the CIA, and the White House Counsel's Office…I have determined that last year's turkey pardons are totally invalid," Trump said, according to Fox News. "Null and void," he emphasized, referring to the autopen Biden used in 2024.

"The turkeys known as Peach and Blossom last year have been located, and they were on their way to be processed, in other words, to be killed. But I've stopped that journey, and I am officially pardoning them. And they will not be served for Thanksgiving dinner. We saved them in the nick of time."

The crowd erupted in laughter at the exaggeration, which played on Trump's recurring criticism of Biden's use of the autopen.

The Republican also extended the joke to other Biden-era pardons, insinuating that most were invalid "except Hunter's," a reference to the former president's son.

Trump noted that these birds are the largest in the tradition's history, weighing more than 50 pounds each. "Despite their size, Secretary Kennedy has formally certified that these are the first ever MAHA turkeys," Trump joked, aligning the event with his public health agenda.

.@POTUS: "These are two of the largest Turkey’s ever presented to an American president—over 50 pounds each... despite their size, @SecKennedy has formally certified that these are the first ever MAHA turkeys." pic.twitter.com/H5kW4yM1Rn — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 25, 2025

For her part, the first lady, Melania Trump, added to the event's charm by revealing that the names "Gobble" and "Waddle" were chosen via a poll on X. For his part, the president confessed that he thought about calling them "Chuck" and "Nancy" (a jibe at Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi).

The 2025 White House Turkey Pardoning Ceremony - November 25, 2025 pic.twitter.com/6F0T9UCW2d — Office of the First Lady (@FirstLadyOffice) November 25, 2025

🦃 Help us choose the names of this year’s Presidential Turkeys!



🗳️ Vote for your favorite name pair from the options below, courtesy of North Carolina 4H and FFA students.



⏰ Cast your vote on X & IG by Friday, Nov. 21 at 12:00 PM ET. — Office of the First Lady (@FirstLadyOffice) November 17, 2025

"I was going to call them Chuck and Nancy, but then I realized I wouldn't pardon them. I would never pardon those two people," Trump said, prompting more laughter.

The future of the turkeys

After the announcement, the turkeys were symbolically "released" and headed to North Carolina State University, where they will act as "turkey ambassadors" for the poultry industry, according to a spokeswoman for the National Turkey Federation.