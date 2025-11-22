Chicago: two shootings leave at least six injured, including a police officer

Published by Alejandro Baños 22 de noviembre, 2025

Two shootings in Chicago's downtown Loop neighborhood hours after the Christmas tree lighting ceremony left six people injured.

The first of the shootings occurred in the vicinity of the Chicago Theater, at the intersection of State and Randolph streets, at around 9:50 p.m.

Minutes later, a second shooting occurred near Adams and Dearborn Streets.

Brian Hopkins, a Chicago alderman, reported that five people were shot. "One of them is in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the torso," he said.

In addition, the official confirmed that one police officer had to be hospitalized after being attacked with pepper spray and tasers.

Officer Tom Ahern, a spokesman for the Chicago Police Department, ratified the injury figures.

Both incidents are under investigation.