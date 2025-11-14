Spike, the 'American' dinosaur that stars in a millionaire auction: How much does it cost? Where to see it?

Published by Santiago Ospital 14 de noviembre, 2025

Sixty-eight million years ago it walked the Earth. Today it's on sale...for at least $4 million. Christie's auction house announced the historic auction of the dinosaur Spike for December.

What kind of dinosaur is Spike?



It is a caenagnatid, a species discovered in 1940. Its members lived mainly in the Late Cretaceous (100.5-66 million years ago). It is the last period inhabited by dinosaurs, so it is considered one of the last species to walk the Earth.

They inhabited mostly in North America, remains have been found both in Canada (Alberta) and the United States (Texas, Utah). Mexican researchers claim to have found them in Coahuila, Mexico. Although to a lesser extent, they also roamed Asia.

Bipedal and with beak-like jaws, they "were first recognized for their gracile, elongate manus, and their distinctive mandibles," the latter according to a group of Canadian researchers in Histology of Caenagnathid (Theropoda, Oviraptorosauria) Dentaries and Implications for Development, Ontogenetic Edentulism, and Taxonomy.

Spike, one of a kind



Discovered in South Dakota in 2022, it is composed of 100 fossil bones ("beautifully preserved," according to its seller).

It measures nearly two meters tall (199.5 cm) and is almost as long as it is wide (198.5).

According to Christie's, a "rare marking on Spike's wrist" could serve as further evidence of the recent discovery that the species was "heavily feathered."

The British company claims its product for sale is an "exceptionally preserved" specimen of a species for which few traces are possessed.

Selling price



Spike is the first caenagnatidae at auction, according to Christie's. The company estimates its price between 3 million and 5 million pounds, or between 3.9 million and 6.5 million dollars.

Its final cost will however be defined on December 11, when the auction begins at 4 pm (GMT).

Meet Spike in person... or in your living room

You don't have to shell out more than $3 million to admire Spike in person. You do have to travel to England, though: it will be on display in London before the auction begins on December 11.

The address is 8 King Street St. James 's and visiting hours depend on the day:

December 6, 12:00 am to 05:00 pm

December 7, 12:00 am to 05:00 pm

December 8, 06:00 pm to 09:00 pm

December 8, 9:00 am to 05:00 pm

December 9, from 9:00 am to 05:00 pm

December 10, from 9:00 am to 05:00 pm

December 11, from 9:00 am to 04:00 pm

"We're looking forward to welcoming visitors to King Street to meet Spike in person," maintained the head of the auctioneer's Science and Natural History Department, James Hyslop. But not only that, there is also an alternative to see Spike up close without having to travel all the way to the heart of the UK:

"Collectors and enthusiasts will also have the opportunity to explore Spike in immersive VR, experiencing this epic dinosaur in their own environment – from anywhere in the world."

Apple users will be able to download Christie's app to see the caenagnatid up close, and even see what it would look like in their own living room.