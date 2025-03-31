Published by Williams Perdomo 31 de marzo, 2025

Shohei Ohtani doesn't stop scoring accomplishments. This Sunday, he joined another exclusive club: the club of players with a baseball card sold for seven figures.

Ohtani's card is a one-of-a-kind autographed Topps Dynasty Black 2024 edition, which led Heritage Auctions' spring auction of sports cards, achieving a value of $1,067,500.

"Ohtani’s first million dollar card. Last night the 2024 Topps Shohei Ohtani Black Dynasty “50/50” Relic 1/1 sold for $1,067,500, a record price for any Ohtani card," he detailed in a Heritage Auctions Sports release.

The card includes the MLB logo of a game-worn Ohtani pants (authenticated by Major League Baseball) with a gold permanent marker gold autograph of the Japanese star.

The previous record for an Ohtani card was reached on Nov. 3, for $533,140. Another Topps Dynasty Black card, with a piece of the pants and batting gloves he wore in the game where he hit 50/50, sold for just $173.240 on Feb. 22, as recalled by The Athletic.