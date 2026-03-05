Lou Holtz, college football legend and Notre Dame icon, dies at 89

Published by Carlos Dominguez 5 de marzo, 2026

Lou Holtz, one of the most influential coaches in college football history and an iconic figure at University of Notre Dame, died at age 89 in Orlando, Florida. The news was confirmed by his relatives and by the institution itself, which communicated his death on Wednesday afternoon.

An architect of champions

Holtz reached the pinnacle of college athletics by guiding Notre Dame to an undefeated national championship in 1988, an achievement that cemented his reputation as one of college football's great strategists. His ability to rebuild programs and return them to the elite was a constant throughout a five-decade career in which he coached such teams as William & Mary, NC State, Arkansas, Minnesota and South Carolina.

In addition, he is the only coach to have led six different programs to bowl games, a mark that underscores his cross-cutting impact on college sports.

A legacy that transcends the field

Beyond the titles and statistics—249 wins in his collegiate career—Holtz was remembered by family members "for his enduring values of faith, family, service, and an unwavering belief in the potential of others." Those close to him also noted that his influence "extended far beyond the football field", reflected in generations of players, colleagues and communities that grew up under his leadership.

After his retirement as a coach, he also left his mark as a television analyst, especially during his time at ESPN, where he became a respected and charismatic voice for fans.

Teacher, leader and mentor

Holtz's death generated an immediate wave of tributes in the sports world. In a statement released by Notre Dame, the university described him as "a beloved member of the Notre Dame family" and a figure whose importance goes beyond results.

"Among his many accomplishments, we will remember him above all as a teacher, leader and mentor who brought out the very best in his players, on and off the field, earning their respect and admiration for a lifetime," said University of Notre Dame president the Rev. Robert A. Dowd.

His son Skip Holtz also shared an emotional message on X, stressing that his father "was successful, but more important he was Significant," a phrase that sums up the human imprint he left on all who knew him.

Holtz's wife, Beth, died in 2020. He is survived by his four children: Luanne, Louis "Skip" Jr., Kevin and Elizabeth.