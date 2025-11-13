Boeing ordered to pay $28 million to family of Indian Ethiopian Airlines flight victim

People stand near debris at the Ethiopian Airlines crash site near Bishoftu AFP

Published by Víctor Mendoza 12 de noviembre, 2025

(AFP) In the first civil trial over the Ethiopian Airlines' plane crash, a judge ruled on Wednesday that Boeing must pay $28.45 million to the family of an Indian victim who was on the flight.

The case involves the relatives of Shikha Garg of New Delhi, who died in the March 2019 crash.

The trial in a Chicago federal court began on Nov. 3.

After two hours of deliberation, the jury settled on a $10 million payment for grief, another $10 million for Garg's pain and suffering, and other compensation.

"We gladly accept the verdict," Soumya Bhattacharya, Garg's widower, told AFP.

The lawsuit stems from the crash of a Boeing 737 MAX that crashed six minutes after takeoff from Addis Ababa for Nairobi.

Relatives of 155 victims filed lawsuits between April 2019 and March 2021.

In early November, Boeing reached a settlement with another plaintiff over the same case. The amount of that settlement was confidential.