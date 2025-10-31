DHS report reveals that death threats against ICE agents increased by 8,000%

Published by Williams Perdomo 31 de octubre, 2025

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released new statistics Thursday on violent threats against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) law enforcement officers. DHS detailed that officers now face an 8,000% increase in death threats against them.

"Our ICE law enforcement is now facing an 8,000% increase in death threats against them while they risk their lives every single day to remove the worst of the worst," said Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

In that regard, McLaughlin explained that from bounties offered for their murders, threats to their families, harassment and online doxxing, agents are experiencing an "unprecedented" level of violence and threats against them and their families.

In addition, the undersecretary asserted that the threats are driven by political narratives against the work of law enforcement. He singled out those who promote that narrative as "sanctuary politicians."

"Make no mistake, sanctuary politicians are contributing to the surge in violent threats and assaults of our officers through their repeated vilification and demonization tactics, including gross comparisons to the Nazi Gestapo. This violence against law enforcement must end," McLaughlin stressed.

Criminals offer $10,000 for agent killings The Department of Homeland Security recalled that earlier this month it announced the arrest of Eduardo Aguilar, an illegal Mexican immigrant residing in Dallas.



The arrest came after the subject posted on TikTok, in Spanish, a message calling for the assassination of ICE agents. Aguilar's posting, dated Oct. 9, 2025, sought "10 guys in Dallas with determination who are not afraid of [two skull emojis]" and offered "$10,000 per ICE agent."





The department also revealed that, in Texas, the wife of an ICE agent received a call saying, "I don't know how you let your husband work for ICE and sleep at night. F*** you, f*** your family. I hope your kids get deported by accident. How can you sleep? F*** you, did you hear what happened to the Nazis after WWII? Because that's what's going to happen to your family."

A similar case was recorded on Oct. 24, 2025, when ICE learned of a possible threat to agent safety due to a Facebook post by a man named James Adrian Warren.

"On October 22, 2025, the individual shared posts that threatened ICE officers. The post specifically targets the Ferndale, Washington ICE office and he calls ICE 'Nazi’s' and 'The Gestapo' The man also says he will begin observing, tailing, recording and reporting ICE employees to 'make life harder for ICE here in Whatcom County,'" the department detailed.

"You will not stop us"

In the face of the threats, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem sent a message to agents and Americans. She maintained that President Donald Trump's immigration policy will continue:

"You will not stop us or slow us down. ICE and our federal law enforcement partners will continue to enforce the law. And if you lay a hand on a law enforcement officer, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Noem said.