More than one million people under alert before the arrival of Hurricane Melissa

Published by Santiago Ospital 28 de octubre, 2025

Rainfall and winds from Hurricane Melissa, which has been battering Jamaica since Monday, continued to intensify Tuesday as the the Category 5 storm approached the island with winds of 175 mph.

The Red Cross warned, even before the storm’s arrival, that 1.5 million people could be affected in Jamaica alone, noting that this was a conservative estimate. Authorities reported three deaths in Jamaica as people cut down trees to prepare for the impact. Another four fatalities were reported in Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

Despite evacuation orders, many residents of Jamaica chose to stay, according to AFP. Roy Brown, speaking from the historic waterfront area of Port Royal in Kingston, cited poor conditions in government shelters as his reason for ignoring the orders. Another resident, Jennifer Ramdial, said, “I just don’t want to leave.”

“We urge the public to exercise extreme caution: activities such as climbing roofs, securing sandbags or cutting trees may seem manageable, but even minor mistakes during hurricane conditions can result in serious injury or death,” the Ministry of Health and Welfare said while reporting the first three deaths. “Driving through flooded roads or areas with debris is also extremely hazardous,” the ministry added.

"Remain in your safe shelter and do not venture outside," advised from the National Weather Service (NWS). "Catastrophic, life-threatening fl ash flooding and numerous landslides are expected through Tuesday," they forecast, adding:

"The destructive winds may cause total structural failure, particularly in higher elevations, leading to widespread infrastructural damage, prolonged power and communication outages, and isolated communities. Along the southern coas life-threatening storm surge and damaging waves are anticip through Tuesday."

Part of Melissa’s impact comes from its slow pace: it moves at only 2 mph or less, slower than a person walking. That slow speed causes the storm to linger longer in each area of its path.

Melissa's path

Meteorologists are forecasting nearly a meter of rain, along with flash flooding and mudslides in Jamaica, Haiti and the Dominican Republic. “Catastrophic and life-threatening flash flooding and landslides are expected across southwestern Haiti and southern portions of the Dominican Republic through midweek,” the National Weather Service warned Tuesday and Wednesday, adding that “extensive infrastructure damage and isolation of communities” is “likely” in Haiti.

Hurricane Melissa is expected to make landfall in eastern Cuba as a Category 4 hurricane.

The National Defense Council on Monday declared the “alarm phase” in six eastern provinces — Santiago de Cuba, Guantánamo, Holguín, Camagüey, Granma and Las Tunas — although power outages are complicating efforts to disseminate information.

“Complete all preparations now,” the National Weather Service urged Tuesday morning to residents of the island. “Heavy rainfall, flash flooding and landslides are expected soon. Life-threatening storm surge and damaging winds are likely to begin later today.”

Later Tuesday, Melissa is expected to head toward the Bahamas as a Category 2 storm. The National Weather Service said it will arrive there Wednesday, giving residents time to complete preparations and follow official instructions. The agency also warned that the Turks and Caicos Islands could experience “tropical storm conditions, heavy rains and significant storm surge.”