Hurricane Melissa reached Category 5 in the Caribbean

Published by Carlos Dominguez 27 de octubre, 2025

(AFP) — Hurricane Melissa reached Category 5 on Monday, the National Hurricane Center said, warning of possible “catastrophic flooding” on several Caribbean islands and noting the storm could intensify further as it moves toward Jamaica, Cuba and the Bahamas.

"Melissa is now a Category 5 hurricane," the agency wrote in its latest advisory. "Destructive winds, Cyclonic storm surge and catastrophic flooding will worsen in Jamaica throughout the day and overnight."

Melissa is expected to reach maximum winds of 160 mph (257 km/h), which would make it the strongest of the five hurricanes on record to hit Jamaica directly. The most recent, and so far the most powerful, was Hurricane Gilbert in 1988, which brought gusts of 130 mph.