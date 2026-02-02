NFL returns to Madrid: Bernabéu to host another game in 2026

Published by Williams Perdomo 2 de febrero, 2026

The NFL is coming back to the Bernabéu. Real Madrid reported that the stadium will host another regular season game this 2026 following the multi-year agreement signed by the National Football League with Madrid City Hall and the Community of Madrid.

The decision was made after the success of the game played on Nov. 16 between the Miami Dolphins and the Washington Commanders. The announcement was made from the stadium and was attended by Isabel Díaz Ayuso, president of the Community of Madrid; José Luis Martínez-Almeida, mayor of Madrid; Emilio Butragueño, director of institutional relations of Real Madrid, and Rafa de los Santos, director of the NFL in Spain.

"This agreement signifies that major events like these can be celebrated and also showcase a way of life in Madrid that captivates everyone with its nightlife, gastronomy, the abundance of museums, culture, everything that can be done, dreaming big, which is also somewhat aligned with American sports," said Díaz Ayuso.

In that sense, Ayuso assured that "Madrid is prepared for everything and Madrilenians have a very cheerful and welcoming spirit. Madrid always puts its best foot forward to ensure everything goes well. It demonstrates the unity and magic that exists between Americans and Madrilenians."

"A key moment for this sport in Spain"

Rafa de los Santos, director of the NFL in Spain, assured that "the NFL Madrid Game 2025 at the Bernabéu was a key moment for this sport in Spain."

"We are delighted to confirm that we will once again play a regular season game in 2026 as part of a multi-year agreement with Madrid City Council, the Community of Madrid, and Real Madrid. This commitment underscores our dedication to this market and allows us to continue connecting with fans throughout the year."