Christiane Amanpour announces that her cancer has returned for the third time

Published by Carlos Dominguez 27 de octubre, 2025

CNN’s Christiane Amanpour recently announced that her ovarian cancer has recurred for the third time, but said the disease is “very well controlled.”

Amanpour first announced her diagnosis in 2021, after undergoing surgery and chemotherapy.

The British-Iranian journalist, 67, revealed the recurrence on the Changing the Ovarian Cancer Story podcast, explaining that she underwent surgery and a period of rest before starting chemotherapy. She urged people, especially women, to “listen to your body” and seek immediate medical attention.

"Part of the reason I got such prompt attention was because I listened to my body andwent straight to the doctors," Amanpour told host Hannah Vaughan Jones. The journalist explained that she wanted to share the news publicly to help others in similar situations.

Her oncologist described the recurrence as fairly rare type of ovarian cancer that has appeared in the lymph nodes following previous treatment.