US helicopter and fighter crash in the China Sea

An F/A-18E Super Hornet is launched from the USS Nimitz.Petty Officer 1st Class Weston Mohr

Published by Israel Duro 27 de octubre, 2025

Military officials reported that two U.S. Navy aircraft crashed in the South China Sea in separate incidents Sunday. No deaths were reported in either case.

A MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter was at the center of the first accident. The vehicle "went down in the waters of the South China Sea while conducting routine operations from the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz," according to a statement from the U.S. Navy's Pacific Fleet.

Search and rescue teams recovered all three crew members aboard the helicopter, the statement said.

The causes of both crashes are being investigated

Just half an hour later, a Boeing F/A-18F Super Hornet fighter jet from the USS Nimitz crashed in the same waters while performing routine operations, the Navy said. Both crew members ejected from the aircraft and were rescued, officials said.

"All personnel involved are safe and in stable condition," the Navy said. "The cause of both incidents is currently under investigation," it added.

Trump in Asia

The accidents come as President Donald Trump makes his first tour of Asia in his second term. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is also preparing to travel to several Asian countries.

Earlier this year, two U.S. warplanes went down from the Navy’s Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier while operating in the Middle East.