After months of negotiations, Clintons agree to testify without restrictions in Epstein investigation

Published by Joaquín Núñez 2 de febrero, 2026

Bill and Hillary Clinton agreed to testify before the House Oversight Committee as part of the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein. The Democratic couple's decision comes after months of negotiations and as the Rules Committee prepared to vote on a contempt order against them. It is still unclear when and where they will testify.

For months, the Democratic couple had resisted agreeing to terms withJames Comer, chairman of the Oversight Committee. By Monday afternoon, the Clintons had agreed to make a partial statement and only with certain issues on the table, something that was rejected by the Kentucky Republican.

Hours later, lawyers for the Clintons agreed to all of Comer's demands, closing out an extensive negotiation.

"They negotiated in good faith. You did not. They told you under oath what they know, but you don’t care. But the former President and former Secretary of State will be there. They look forward to setting a precedent that applies to everyone," Clinton's office spokesman, Ángel Ureña, said in reference to Comer.

The subpoena to the Clintons was approved in July by a House Oversight subcommittee. In addition to the powerful Democratic couple, other names subpoenaed included former FBI directors James Comey and Robert Mueller and former attorneys general Loretta Lynch, Eric Holder, William Barr, Merrick Garland, Jeff Sessions and Alberto Gonzales.

One of those who already testified was Barr, who served as attorney general between 1991 and 1993, during the Administration of George H.W. Bush, as well as during part of the first Trump Administration.

While Barr's testimony was behind closed doors, Comer revealed some details, "He said that he had never seen anything that implicated President Trump in any of this, and that he believed that, if there had been anything related to President Trump in connection with the Epstein list, he thought the Biden Administration probably would have leaked it."

In late November, President Trump signed the Epstein Records Transparency Act, which forced the Justice Department to release all unclassified Epstein-related documents and records. The bill had passed by large bipartisan majorities in both the Senate and House.