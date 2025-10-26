Knicks warn of legal action against Mamdani for misuse of their emblem

Published by Diane Hernández 26 de octubre, 2025

The New York Knicks sent a cease-and-desist letter to politician Zohran Mamdani, after he used an altered version of the team's official logo in ads for his campaign for mayor of New York, local media reported.

Mamdani, a state legislator identified with the democratic socialist wing, disseminated on social networks a design that replicated the aesthetics of the team's emblem: the orange and blue basketball, accompanied by the characteristic typography, but replacing the name "Knicks" with his own name, "Zohran."

The image was posted on Instagram along with the message, "This is our year. This is our moment. #NewYorkForever," as well as being tagged at Madison Square Garden. The post was removed following the warning.

According to the New York Post, the organization believes the material could mislead the public into believing the franchise is endorsing Mamdani's candidacy, something the team adamantly rejects.

"The New York Knicks do not support Mr. Mamdani's campaign and we object to the use of our copyrighted logo," a team spokesman said. "We will take all necessary legal action to defend our intellectual property."

Mamdani's campaign, however, responded. Its spokeswoman, Dora Pekec, told Bloomberg that the candidate does not intend to take credit for the team's endorsement. "While the Knicks may not be able to publicly endorse our campaign, we are proud to publicly support our NY Knicks," she said, adding that the ad will be adjusted pursuant to notice.

So far, no further legal steps have been announced, but the Knicks made it clear that they will be watching for compliance with the order.