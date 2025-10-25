Guide to early voting in New York City: Dates, locations and candidates

Published by Santiago Ospital 25 de octubre, 2025

Early voting in New York City began this Saturday, Oct. 25, and will run through Sunday, Nov. 2. New Yorkers who have registered in time will be able to exercise their right to vote on any of the dates provided, although they should note that the polling place assigned for early voting may differ from the usual one on Election Day.

Here are all the details about deadlines, locations, schedules and candidates in the race for mayor and other local offices.

What is the deadline to register?

The last date to register to vote is Oct. 25. Voters who have registered in time will be able to vote early from Oct. 25 through Nov. 2.

New Yorkers can check to see if they are registered at the following website. Other key dates can also be consulted at the following official page.

What is my polling station?

The polling place for early voting may be different from the one to which each voter would be assigned on Election Day.

The polling place can be found at the following web page.

You can also find out if your polling place has delays at the following map produced by the New York City Board of Elections.

What time do polling places open?

The opening and closing times for polling places vary by day. This is the schedule, day by day:

Saturday, Oct. 25: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 26: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 27: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 28: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 29: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 30: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 31: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 1: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 2: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Who are the candidates for mayor?

There are seven candidates for mayor of New York. The top three are socialist-Democrat Zohran Mamdani, a member of the state Assembly; independent Andrew M. Cuomo, former governor of New York state, and Republican Curtis Sliwa, founder of the Guardian Angels.

The three faced off both in the first debate and in the second mayoral debate.

Two other candidates dropped out of the race, but will still be on the ballot: independents Jim Walden and Eric Adams, the city's current mayor. In recent hours, Adams endorsed Cuomo.

The last two candidates are still campaigning, but they lagged in the polls, raised little money and did not participate in the debates: Irene Estrada and Joseph Hernandez.

What other offices are up for election, and are any ballot measures being voted on?

Voters will also decide the future of several key positions in the city and some districts, as well as several ballot measures.

The city will elect its next district attorney and city comptroller. It will also define the presidents of the five boroughs and fill more than 50 city council seats. Some areas will also elect prosecutors and judicial positions.

There are also six ballot measures in the fray, which can be found in the following official document: