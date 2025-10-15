Arrests continue: Child sex predators and migrant smugglers in ICE's crosshairs
"We will not allow a government shutdown to stop us from making America safe again," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said.
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced in a statement that although the Democratic government shutdown continues, the circumstances "are not deterring U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) law enforcement officers from keeping our streets safe and arresting the WORST OF THE WORST criminal illegal aliens over the holiday weekend."
Washington assured law enforcement officials working in the areas of immigration and homeland security will receive a paycheck, despite the shutdown facing the federal government.
"While many Americans enjoyed the holiday weekend, our brave law enforcement worked without pay because of the Democrats’ government shutdown and continued to arrest the worst of the worst criminals-- risking their lives to arrest murderers, pedophiles, and other serial criminals," said DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.
She said, "We will not allow a government shutdown to stop us from making America safe again."
The list of illegal offenders arrested by ICE forces in recent days across the country includes crimes related to violence and sexual assaults against children.
The worst arrests for violence against minors over the weekend include:
- Silvino Juan Martínez-Montesinos, an illegal immigrant offender from Mexico, convicted of sexual conduct against a minor in the first degree in New York.
- Ruben Garibay Yánez, an illegal immigrant felon from Mexico, convicted of lewd acts with a minor under the age of 14 in Lancaster, Calif.
- Aroldo Zavala-Murillo, an illegal immigrant felon from Honduras, convicted of lewd acts with a girl under the age of 14 or 15 in Los Angeles.
- José Hernández-Durán, an illegal immigrant felon from Mexico, convicted of indecent acts with a child in Johnston County, N.C.
- Boris Selioutsky, an illegal alien felon from Russia, convicted of possession of child pornography transported in interstate commerce in the Eastern District of New York.
- Elder Serrano-Quintanilla, a criminal illegal immigrant from Honduras, convicted of lewd battery of a child in Little Rock, Ark.
- Yuliana Fernández-Ledezma, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela, convicted of abandoning and endangering a child in San Antonio.
Other criminals arrested by ICE
In addition to the illegal immigrant offenders arrested for misconduct and assaults on minors, the DHS release added a list of immigrants detained on a variety of criminal charges, including aggravated assault; firearms offenses; killing, poisoning and causing serious bodily injury to animals; and migrant smuggling.
The criminals held were mainly from Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala and the Dominican Republic. There were also arrestees from Laos, Russia and Venezuela.
From ecstasy distribution to document forgery:
- Felipe Nava-Granados, an illegal immigrant felon from Mexico, convicted of assault and battery on a detention officer and attempted escape in Tulsa County, Okla.
- Khamsy Symoungkhoune, an illegal alien felon from Laos, convicted of aggravated assault, battery, firearms offenses, larceny and distribution of ecstasy in Ottawa County, Mich.
- Gregoria Salaz-Beltrán, a criminal illegal immigrant from Mexico, convicted four times of driving under the influence of alcohol in San Antonio and convicted twice of killing, poisoning and causing serious bodily injury to animals in Waco, Texas.
- Duzzlie Rigby, an illegal alien felon from the Bahamas and national of Turks and Caicos, with 17 convictions including armed robbery, assault, battery and carrying concealed weapons in Florida.
- Víctor Rodríguez-Mercado, an illegal alien felon from Ecuador, convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possess, with the intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine while aboard a vessel subject to U.S. jurisdiction in the U.S. District Court of Florida.
- Urvano Velásquez-Díaz, an illegal immigrant felon from Guatemala, convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol and carrying a concealed weapon in Montgomery, Ala.
- Ruth González-Salazar, a criminal illegal immigrant from Mexico, convicted of immigrant smuggling in Brackettville, Texas.
- Jaime Barajas, an undocumented felon from Mexico, convicted of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances: fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.
- Omar Adalberto González-Peguero, a criminal illegal immigrant from the Dominican Republic, convicted of forgery; altering/changing handwriting; and issuing forged documents, bad checks and money orders in Patterson, N.J.
- Omar Andrade-Gálvez, an illegal immigrant felon from Honduras, convicted of unlawful detainer in Austin, Texas.
- Mario Godínez-López, an illegal immigrant felon from Mexico, convicted of property theft in Georgetown, Texas.