Four dead and 12 wounded in shooting at school celebration in Mississippi

Four people were killed and 12 others were wounded early Saturday morning in a shooting that occurred in downtown Leland, Miss., during holiday weekend activities at Leland High School, local authorities confirmed.

Mayor John Lee told reporters that as of Saturday morning no arrests had been made and no one responsible for the crime had been identified. He said "justice will be served" and offered condolences to the victims' families.

"I just want to say, you know, our prayers and condolences go out to the family of the deceased and the ones that's been injured and shot," he said, adding that he requests prayers for the city, "Because this is not something that’s ever happened here before."

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation told Fox News Digital that it is assisting in the investigation along with local police and the county sheriff.

Authorities did not immediately specify the condition of the injured, who were taken to hospitals in the region.

Speaking to Fox News, state Sen. Derrick Simmons, a Democrat who represents the area, said people "were just congregating and having a good time in the downtown of Leland" when the shots were fired.

In the aftermath, the senator said the place was left in chaos, with police, sheriff's deputies and ambulances arriving from "responded from all over." Simmons called the attack "senseless gun violence" and said, "What we are experiencing now is just a proliferation of guns just being in circulation."

He also called on the public to come forward with information in an attempt to track down the suspect: "We are asking any and all individuals who might have any information regarding the horrific shooting last night to come forward and provide whatever information they have."

Mayor John Lee also confirmed that, so far, the shooter had not been located and that he had no information on their identity. He reiterated that the incident occurred in the downtown area, on a night when families, friends and neighbors were gathering for the high school holiday weekend.

So far, authorities have also not reported a possible motive while the investigation remains open and no hypothesis has been ruled out.