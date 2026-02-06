Meloni and Vance meet at Olympics opening, stress 'shared values'

Published by Williams Perdomo 6 de febrero, 2026

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance highlighted their "shared values" on Friday. They did so at a meeting on the occasion of the opening of the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics.

Meloni and Vance, a fervent Catholic who converted in 2019, last met in Rome after last year's election of Pope Leo XIV, the first American pontiff.

In his meeting with the Italian prime minister, Vance praised "the spirit of the Olympics, friendship, competition, and coming together around shared values"

The presence of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents as part of the security of the U.S. delegation at the Olympics drew criticism in Italy.

However, the Italian government specified that ICE agents will not have any operational role in its territory.