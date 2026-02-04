DHS agents have faced more than 180 vehicle attacks since Trump assumed the Presidency

Published by Williams Perdomo 4 de febrero, 2026

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released new data indicating that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and U.S. Border Patrol (CBP) have experienced at least 182 vehicle attacks against them since President Donald Trump took office.

According to the data, between Jan. 21, 2025, and Jan. 24, 2026, ICE agents experienced 68 vehicle attacks, up from just two in the same time frame last year. This equates to a 3,300% increase in such incidents targeting ICE agents.

From January 21, 2025 to January 24, 2026, CBP agents suffered 114 vehicle attacks, compared to just 51 during the same period last year. This represents a 124% increase against CBP agents.

"Sanctuary politicians with their rhetoric comparing ICE to the Nazi Gestapo, slave patrols, and the secret police and encouraging illegal aliens to evade arrest have incited violence against law enforcement," said Deputy Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

"We have seen more than 180 vehicle attacks against law enforcement since President Trump took office. In addition to these vehicle attacks, our officers are also facing a more than 1,300% increase in assaults against them and an 8,000% increase in death threats as they risk their lives to arrest murderers, pedophiles, rapists, gang members, and terrorist," she added.