Savannah Guthrie and siblings released video asking for proof of their mother's life: 'We are ready to listen'

Published by Santiago Ospital 5 de febrero, 2026

Anchorwoman Savannah Guthrie and her siblings pleaded for proof of life of their mother, Nancy Guthrie. "We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you, and we are ready to listen. Please reach out to us," the Today journalist said in a video she posted on Instagram.

After recalling her mother's delicate state of health - "her health, her heart is fragile; she is without any medication and needs it to survive" -, the renowned presenter assured that the family had heard rumors about a ransom note and that they were "ready to listen."

She then assured that, however, they first needed to make sure that their interlocutors had their mother, and that she was alive. "We live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated," she explained.

"Our mom is a kind, faithful, loyal, fiercely loving woman of goodness and light," he said at the beginning of the recording, after thanking for prayers for his mother. He described her as "funny, spunky," with "grandchildren that adore her and crowd around her and cover her with kisses," and as "a devoted friend." "Talk to her and you’ll see," he encouraged the alleged captors.

When she took the floor, her sister, Annie, addressed Nancy directly, "Momma, momma, if you’re listening, we need you to come home. We miss you." "You are God’s precious daughter, Nancy. We believe and know that even in this valley, He is with you. Everyone is looking for you, Mommy, everywhere. We will not rest, your children will not rest until we are together again," Savannah told her, in turn.

Trump vows to use 'all resources' to recover Nancy Guthrie

The search has been active since Sunday, when the 84-year-old woman was first reported missing from her Tucson, Arizona, residence. This Wednesday, Donald Trump ordered federal law enforcement to make themselves available to the Guthrie family.

"I spoke with Savannah Guthrie, and let her know that I am directing ALL Federal Law Enforcement to be at the family's, and Local Law Enforcement's, complete disposal, IMMEDIATELY," he wrote on Truth Social. "We are deploying all resources to get her mother home safely."

"The prayers of our Nation are with her and her family. GOD BLESS AND PROTECT NANCY!" the president added.

The official White House social media account also broadcast the case, asking anyone who might have information to contact the Police.

How does the investigation continue?

The authorities assure that Nancy Guthrie did not leave her home of her own free will and that it was a crime. For the moment they did not specify what crime had been committed, nor did they point to any suspect.

For the moment, they are not ruling out any line of investigation.