Joe Biden undergoes radiation therapy to treat prostate cancer

Published by Alejandro Baños 11 de octubre, 2025

Former President Joe Biden has begun a new phase to fight prostate cancer from which he suffers based on cycles of radiation therapy and hormone treatment.

In May, Biden was diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer that metastasized to his bones.

As reported by AFP, a spokesman for the former president said the new treatment Biden has begun undergoing is expected to last five weeks.

"As part of a treatment plan for prostate cancer, President Biden is currently undergoing radiation therapy and hormone treatment," the spokesman said.

In September, the former president underwent Mohs surgery, which involves the removal of thin layers of skin that are carefully examined to determine whether or not cancer cells are present, to remove the lesions caused by skin cancer.

It was his physical condition that prompted Biden to drop out of the 2024 presidential race, leaving Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee to take on Donald Trump.