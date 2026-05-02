Historic record: 10.2 million Hispanics now homeowners

Published by Santiago Ospital 2 de mayo, 2026

10.2 million Hispanics own homes. This record number was reached thanks to 441,000 Hispanics becoming homeowners last year, according to a recent study by the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP).

The annual increase marks, in itself, another record: it's the largest growth in Hispanic ownership since the Census began tracking the figure in 1975.

With their boost in the housing market, Hispanics offset the decline of other demographic groups and managed to keep the overall trend positive. Without the Latino contribution, the number of homeowners in the country would have declined by 125,000 households. With their contribution, the overall number of Latino homeowners increased by 316,000.

In numbers, NAHREP estimates that Hispanic growth accounted for more than 139% of the growth in homeownership in the country.

Map: Ownership by state



Hispanic ownership varies by state and territory. Puerto Rico, New Mexico and Michigan stand out as the three with the highest proportion of Hispanic owners. While New Hampshire, Kentucky and Tennessee are the states where Hispanic ownership grew the most.

A growing population dreaming of a home



The future of Hispanic households is also promising: Hispanics have formed more than 1 million new households. In other words, 92.6% of households formed in 2025 were Hispanic.

"Household formation" is key to the future of the housing market. A "household" is considered to be a unit that lives together under one roof. It can be a single adult, or a married couple with four children and a grandparent in their care. "Household formation" means that a new unit is created. For example, one of the four children becomes independent of his or her parents.

With a median age of 31, Hispanics are the youngest ethnic group. An age that represents a key time to form a household and buy a home. "I'm seeing a lot of, especially our young millennials, and we got the Gen Z, they're starting to come into the buying world," said Zachariah Castillo, a real estate agent in San Antonio, Texas, for the report. 68.8% of Latinos are either millennials or younger.

Hispanics also tend to access first-time homeownership at a younger age than non-Hispanics, even despite the gap between income and cost. According to the report, the median price to buy a home is $106,731, while the median income of young Hispanic renters hovers around $58,000.

Added to all this is the rate of population growth: they are the fastest growing demographic segment, as previously reported by VOZ. And not only that, because their level of education and income has also grown in recent years. In conclusion, the result is an accumulation of factors that makes Hispanics the homeowners of tomorrow.

A home for the whole family: A truly Hispanic home One of the economic strengths of the Hispanic community is family cohabitation. Deeply ingrained in the culture, it carries visible economic benefits in the housing market.



The advantage is the addition of income. In the words of a real estate agent in Downey, California, "they’re combining incomes like the parents with the kids, brothers and sisters." The collaboration of grandparents, parents, children, grandchildren, makes it possible to improve current homes and save to buy new ones. And even to take out mortgages together.



In census terms, family cohabitation is called "multigenerational." Hispanics lead the way with this. About one in three Hispanic households is multigenerational.



What do Hispanics look for when looking for homes?

Before buying, Hispanics like to educate themselves. That, combined with the fact that many are going through the process for the first time, means that it tends to take longer from the time they are interested to the time they purchase a property.

Spanish-language resources are key for that. And so are online tools: They turn to the internet more than non-Hispanic white buyers. They use both mortgage calculators (40%) and websites to schedule visits (35%) and cost-of-living calculators (29%).

But what do they look for when they search? Their priority is safety, followed by school quality:

Crime rates - 39% School ratings - 32% Walkability index - 27% Repair/remodel history - 27% Pet Admission - 22% Real estate market information - 19%

Access the full report here (in English)