David Allan Coe, the rebel country legend, dies at 86

Published by Diane Hernández 30 de abril, 2026

Influential singer and songwriter David Allan Coe, a key figure in the outlaw country movement, died at 86 on Wednesday in an intensive care unit, his representative confirmed to Rolling Stone. At this time, the official cause of his death has not been reported.

"David is a musical treasure. Even in his years of declining health, he deeply cherished all his fans," his representative told the magazine. His wife, Kimberly Hastings Coe, also remembered him as "one of the greatest singers, songwriters and performers of our time, who will never be forgotten."

Coe was one of the pillars of outlaw country, a subgenre that challenged the commercial standards of traditional country, bringing a rawer aesthetic and a more personal narrative. Among his most emblematic compositions are "You Never Even Called Me by My Name" and "The Ride."

A youth marked by problems with the law

Born on September 6, 1939 in Akron, Coe had a youth marked by trouble with the law, spending time in reform schools and the Ohio State Penitentiary for offenses such as car theft. After his release in 1967, he moved to Nashville, where he began to forge his musical career performing on the streets in front of the Ryman Auditorium before the Grand Ole Opry shows.

His career took off in the 1970s, especially after writing the Tanya Tucker hit "Would You Lay With Me" in 1973. He subsequently signed with Columbia Records and released standout albums such as "The Mysterious Rhinestone Cowboy" (1974) and "Once Upon a Rhyme" (1975), cementing himself as a central figure in the genre.

In 1976 he released "Longhaired Redneck", while his composition "Take This Job and Shove It," performed by Johnny Paycheck, became a working class anthem. During the 1980s he continued his success with tracks including "The Ride" (1983) and "Mona Lisa Lost Her Smile" (1984).

Over the course of his career, Coe released 42 studio albums in nearly six decades, leaving an indelible mark on country music.