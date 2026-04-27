Risk of hail in Texas, mainly in central and eastern parts of the state

Published by Alejandro Baños 27 de abril, 2026

The National Weather Service (NWS) warned of the arrival of a storm front at different points in Texas.

The NWS office in Dallas-Fort Worth said in a release, that precipitation—with a chance of hail—could begin this afternoon and continue through Tuesday.

"Some showers and thunderstorms could develop Monday afternoon and evening, mainly in parts of east and central Texas. Weather is expected to remain dry in most locations, but, should storms form, they could reach strong to slightly severe intensity, with hail," the agency reported.

"On Tuesday, the probability of thunderstorms will increase as a cold front approaches our region. Some could reach severe intensity, especially in northern counties. With this weather activity, all kinds of hazardous phenomena are possible," the NWS added.

Elsewhere in Texas weather conditions are expected to be more subdued, with "warmer temperatures."

"Cloudy skies this morning [referring to Monday] will give way to a partly cloudy afternoon. Temperatures will be warmer," the NWS said, alluding to the Austin/San Antonio weather report.

Clear skies in New York, risk of thunderstorms in Chicago

On the East Coast, in New York the forecast is good. The NWS reported that skies in the nation's most populous city will be clear throughout the day, with temperatures reaching a high of 60ºF.

Meanwhile, in Chicago "there is a chance" of thunderstorms developing throughout Monday, the weather agency detailed. Elsewhere in Illinois, precipitation could fall in the form of hail.

Sunshine in Miami and Orlando

Much of Florida is expected to see pleasant weather conditions before a storm front arrives over the weekend. Sunshine will be present in Miami, with temperatures ranging from 70°F to 83°F.

While in Orlando, the report is similar to Miami's, although it will be slightly cooler in the morning. Up to 88ºF will be reached in Tampa.

High of 66ºF in Los Angeles

Thermometers in California will mark lower temperatures than in Florida. In San Francisco it will not go above 57°F. Further downstream, in Los Angeles, temperatures will be somewhat warmer, with highs of 66ºF.