Scams targeting Hispanic immigrants on the rise: Social media is the new channel for legal fraud

Published by Diane Hernández 29 de abril, 2026

A growing wave of scams targeting Hispanic immigrants in the country has set off alarm bells for authorities and civil organizations. Criminals are using digital platforms such as Facebook and WhatsApp to impersonate lawyers or legal entities, with the goal of obtaining money from people in urgent immigration situations.

As reported by ABC News, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office has documented a sustained increase in these scams and has requested immediate action from Meta, the company that owns both platforms, to curb the proliferation of fake accounts.

Fraud capitalizing on urgency

The criminal scheme follows a clear pattern. Fraudsters create fake profiles using names, logos and messages of recognized organizations or legal firms. In many cases, they impersonate institutions such as Catholic Charities, generating trust in potential victims.

According to the New York Immigration Coalition, criminals monitor groups and publications where immigrants request legal help, and then establish direct contact by offering supposedly urgent services, such as speeding up immigration proceedings or avoiding deportation.

The victims, often facing complex processes or with detained family members, agree to pay significant sums of money. However, after receiving the money, the profiles disappear or cease to respond.

Economic and social impact

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg reported that reported losses amount to tens of thousands of dollars. Beyond the economic damage, the fraud has deeper consequences: it deprives victims of access to legitimate legal advice, which can endanger their immigration status.

The phenomenon is not limited to New York. Similar cases have been identified in cities such as Houston; Trenton, N.J., and Baltimore, evidence of a geographic expansion of the problem.

Why these crimes are increasing

Specialists agree that the growth of these scams responds to a combination of factors. On the one hand is the vulnerability of the immigrant population, which often faces language barriers and lack of information. On the other lies the ease of creating fake social media profiles and the high usage of these platforms in the Hispanic community.

The digitization of legal services has also contributed to this scenario, expanding the reach of criminals and facilitating direct contact with potential victims.

Pressure on Meta and company response stronger measures to detect and remove fraudulent accounts, as well as improved systems for verifying legal professionals.



In its official response, Meta assured that it is strengthening its mechanisms through artificial intelligence and is actively collaborating with authorities. The company reiterated that phishing is prohibited on its platforms and that its protocols are constantly updated in the face of new threats.



However, both authorities and civil organizations consider that current actions are insufficient in the face of the magnitude of the problem. In April 2026, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office sent a formal request to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg demanding, as well as improved systems for verifying legal professionals.In its official response, Meta assured that it is strengthening its mechanisms through artificial intelligence and is actively collaborating with authorities. The company reiterated that phishing is prohibited on its platforms and that its protocols are constantly updated in the face of new threats.However, both authorities and civil organizations consider that current actions are insufficient in the face of the magnitude of the problem.

How to identify and avoid scams

Given the increase in these fraud cases, experts recommend adopting basic verification measures before contracting legal services:

A legitimate lawyer should be registered with the relevant bar association and offer a verifiable physical address. Reputable organizations usually provide free or low-cost services, and never push for immediate payments.

Requests for money up front, lack of clear information or refusal to provide verifiable data are red flags. Also, reporting suspicious profiles to both authorities and digital platforms is recommended.

An evolving challenge

The increase in these scams highlights the risks of digitalization without sufficient controls and the need for greater coordination between tech companies, authorities and citizens.

Meanwhile, thousands of immigrants continue to be exposed to a system that, instead of offering solutions, may become a new source of vulnerability.