Hispanic strength in data: Identity, economy and a language that unites

Published by Williams Perdomo 7 de octubre, 2025

The pride of being Hispanic is celebrated this month. Through Oct. 15, the country celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month. A holiday to exalt the achievements and contributions of the Hispanic community to the United States. In addition, it is a commemoration that remembers the indelible legacy of Spain in America.

On the occasion of the celebration, the Census Bureau published several data on the Hispanic community in the country. For example, the Hispanic population in the national territory as of July 2024 was at least 68 million people (making it the largest ethnic or racial minority in the country): 20% of the total population.

Similarly, the bureau explained that the median age of the Hispanic population in 2024 is 31.2 years old. In 2023 that median age was 30.9 years old.

By 2024, at least 15 states had one million or more Hispanic residents: Arizona, California, North Carolina, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

By 2060, the United States will be the world’s second largest Spanish-speaking country Currently, the population of Hispanic origin comprises about 20% of the total. However, by 2060, 27.5% of the U.S. population will be of Hispanic origin. Therefore, according to figures from the Cervantes Institute, in less than four decades, the United States will be the country with the second largest number of Spanish speakers in the world, behind only Mexico.

Hispanics were self-employed at higher rates than non-Hispanics

According to Census data, published in July, by 2023 Hispanics had a higher self-employment rate (10.0 %) compared to non-Hispanics (9.6 %).

Also, in 2023, Hispanic workers had a greater presence in the private sector (75.9 % vs. 73.1 %), while their share of government jobs was lower (11.1 % vs. 14.8 %) compared to non-Hispanics.

A community proud of its accent

The Hispanic community continues to leave a profound mark on the country through its cultural heritage. It is an essential force that sustains the nation and contributes to its prosperity and cultural richness. From historical figures such as Felipe de Neve, founder of Los Angeles, to contemporary personalities such as Venezuelan designer Carolina Herrera, Hispanics have been key drivers in the country's development.

A central aspect is pride in their roots. This is reflected in the currency of the language: the majority of Latinos speak Spanish and value that the next generations preserve it. According to a Pew Research study, 65% consider it "very important" that Hispanic descendants maintain the language, and within that group, one-third see it as "extremely important." Overall, 85% consider it relevant, while only 5% say it is not important at all.