Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off: Spain's unforgettable legacy

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 15 de septiembre, 2024

Hispanic Pride is celebrated this month. From this September 15 to October 15, the country celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month. A holiday to exalt the achievements and contributions of the Hispanic community to the United States. In addition, it is a commemoration that recalls the unforgettable legacy of Spain in America.

It is a tradition that has been celebrated for at least 56 years. Its origin dates back to 1968, when George W. Brown, a member of the House of Representatives, first proposed that the country formally recognize Hispanic contributions through a law that would authorize the president to proclaim National Hispanic Heritage Week each year, around September 15-16.

Brown's initiative was backed by Hispanic-American congressmen Edward R. Roybal and Henry B. Gonzales and seventeen other legislators, totaling 13 Democrats and 6 Republicans. In that sense, as recalled by National Geographic, President Lyndon Johnson, who was a teacher at a small Hispanic school, signed the resolution and that same day issued the first National Hispanic Heritage Week proclamation.

"Two decades later, in 1988, President Ronald Reagan proposed extending the celebration to a 30-day period, from September 15 to October 15 each year. This consolidated the Hispanic Heritage Month that is celebrated today," the specialized magazine reported.

The holiday is celebrated on September 15 to coincide with the commemoration of the national independence anniversaries of several Hispanic countries: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua, which recognize this date as their independence day, while Mexico's is celebrated on September 16 and Chile's on September 18.

In the United States, Latinos leave their mark with their Hispanic heritage. They are a human force that is a pillar of the nation and a fundamental piece in its prosperity and cultural diversity. From Felipe de Neve, founder of the city of Los Angeles, to designer Carolina Herrera, the Hispanic community is a driving force in the growth of American society.

And most importantly, it maintains pride in its Hispanic roots. That is reflected in the fact that most speak Spanish today and consider it important for the next generation to maintain their language, according to a Pew Research study:

A majority of Latinos (65%) say it is very important that future generations of Latinos in the United States speak Spanish, including one-third who say it is extremely important. That is, 85% say it is somewhat important. Only 5% say it is not at all important.

Hispanics account for more than 19% of the U.S. population, according to the Census Bureau. By 2060, they are projected to equal 27.5% of the population. From 2021 to 2022, the Hispanic community residing in the country grew by one million.

So this September 15, more than 60 million of us will celebrate our Hispanic heritage. Happy Hispanic Heritage Month!