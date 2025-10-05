Mark Sanchez, former quarterback and Fox Sports anchor, arrested

Published by Virginia Martínez 5 de octubre, 2025

Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez was arrested Saturday while at an Indianapolis hospital for his alleged role in a still-unclarified incident in which he was allegedly stabbed.

This was reported by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, which detailed that the now 38-year-old sportscaster had been arrested for three misdemeanor offenses: assault and battery, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and public drunkenness.

Following the incident, the police issued a statement asserting that "two adult males" had been involved. One of them had suffered lacerations and the other "injuries consistent with stab wounds."

"Sanchez is still in the hospital and has not been booked into the Adult Detention Center," the department also said. No charges have yet been filed, a decision that will remain in the hands of the Marion County District Attorney's Office. From the local police, they remarked that the arrest is "merely an accusation," so "Sanchez should be considered innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law."

The former athlete was in Indianapolis to cover Sunday's game between the Colts and Raiders for Fox Sports. He himself reported, before the official statement, that he was in the hospital, recovering, although without going into details.

Both Fox Sports and the New York Jets, one of his former teams, sent messages of support to him and his family.