New York prosecution seeks more than 11 years in prison for rapper P. Diddy

Published by Diane Hernández 1 de octubre, 2025

(AFP) A New York prosecutor has requested a prison sentence of more than 11 years for hip-hop star P. Diddy, who was acquitted in July of the more serious sexual assault charges filed against him.

Sean Combs, his real name, is currently in prison and is scheduled to hear his sentence on Friday before the New York court that tried him.

The 55-year-old Diddy was accused of coercing two former partners into unwanted sexual encounters with men, with the assistance of loyal employees who covered up and protected him.

In early July, he was acquitted of unlawful association and sex trafficking—the most serious charges, which carry potential life sentences. However, he was convicted on two counts of human trafficking related to prostitution fines.

"His crimes are serious"

U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton justified the requested sentence, stating that "his crimes are serious and have led, in several similar cases, to sentences in excess of ten years" in prison.

"A substantial term of imprisonment is also required in this case because the defendant is unrepentant," he wrote.

"[Combs] attempts to portray decades of abuse as simply the consequence of mutually toxic relationships. But nothing is mutual in a relationship where one person has all the power," the prosecutor added.