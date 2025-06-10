Diddy" Combs' ex-girlfriend, "Jane", confirmed that the musician continues to pay her rent for her LA home and the lawyer representing her in the lawsuit

Published by Agustina Blanco 9 de junio, 2025

In emotionally charged and detailed testimony, Sean "Diddy" Combs's ex-girlfriend, known by the pseudonym "Jane" (who is testifying under anonymity), continued her direct examination Monday as the fourth week of the federal sex trafficking trial against the music mogul came to a close.

Her story, presented to the jury in the New York courtroom, exposed a relationship marked by alleged coercion, physical violence, and financial manipulation, centered on sexual encounters known as "hotel nights" or "freak-offs."

Jane, who had a relationship with Combs between 2021 and 2024, described pressure to participate in "hotel nights," sexual encounters involving third parties, usually paid men she referred to as "artists."

In text messages read in court, Jane expressed her desire to avoid these activities. In September 2023, she wrote to Combs, “I don’t want to play this role in your life anymore. It’s dark, sleazy, and makes me feel disgusted with myself. I feel it’s the only reason you have me around and why you pay for the house”.

She also claimed she feared losing the financial support of Combs, who paid her rent, if she refused. “I don’t want to feel obligated to perform these nights with you in fear of losing the roof over my head”,

She wrote, underscoring a dynamic of alleged economic coercion.

Los Angeles house rent payments: an agreement that remains in place



Central to Jane's testimony is the payment of her rent.

She claimed that in 2023 they signed a "love contract" whereby Combs paid her $10,000 per month for rent on their Los Angeles home, an agreement that remains in effect.

However, Jane also testified that Combs threatened her with cutting off this support if she stopped participating in the "hotel nights."

In March 2024, following Homeland Security raids on Combs' residences, he notified her that he would stop paying rent, and Jane asked for three months to assume the cost, citing debts accrued from being unemployed for three years as her “on-call party girl.”

Despite these warnings, Jane confirmed that Combs continues to pay both her rent and the fees of her current attorney, who is representing her in the lawsuit.

The "hotel nights"

Jane's testimony included graphic accounts of violence and coercion. One of the most shocking episodes occurred in June 2024, in her Los Angeles home. After confronting Combs over suspicions of infidelity, Jane pushed him against a marble counter and threw candles at him.

In response, Combs kicked her in the thigh, picked her up in a chokehold, and beat her, leaving her with a black eye and two golf ball-sized welts on her forehead. Jane tried to escape, locking herself in several rooms, but Combs broke down four doors. After hiding outside for two hours, Combs found her, beat her again, and dragged her back into the house.

There, he forced her to apply makeup to cover her wounds and take an ecstasy pill before having sex with an "artist" named Antoine while he watched. When Jane expressed her refusal, Combs got in her face and asked, "Is this coercion?"

The next day, his assistant dropped off between $10,000 and $12,000 in cash to cover the damage to the doors and the artist's costs, Jane notes.

The sobriety party



Another traumatic incident occurred at Jane's 2023 birthday in Miami. Combs promised her a romantic moment but arranged a "hotel night" where Jane had sex with three men, leading her to vomit and feel "absolutely terrible."

In October 2023, during a "sober party" in Beverly Hills, Jane did not use drugs, but Combs used ecstasy and cocaine. After the event, she vomited and expressed “just disgust" and "deep regret."

Jane also recounted transporting drugs for Combs in 2022, flying from Los Angeles to Miami on his order, and claimed he provided her with drugs during "hotel nights" to keep her awake and facilitate her participation.

Text messages and recordings



The prosecution presented text messages and recordings that bolster the coercion allegations. In a September 2023 exchange, Combs asked Jane to send him "bad girl" messages, to which she responded by expressing feeling "disrespected" and used to fulfill his "fetish."

In October 2023, she wrote, “I’m not a porn star. I’m not an animal. I need a break.” In a call recorded in November 2023, recovered from the phone of Kristina Khorram, Combs' former chief of staff, he downplayed the "hotel nights" as “just some kinky sh*t” they both enjoyed, while Jane expressed trauma: “Who’s there for me when I close my eyes and I have these f**ked up things in my head?" Combs insisted that he needed her "friendship," assuring her that she didn't have to worry about rent payments.

Cassie Ventura's lawsuit



Jane also testified about her reaction to Cassie Ventura's November 2023 lawsuit, which accused Combs of rape and physical abuse. “I feel like I’m reading my own sexual trauma” she wrote to Combs, noting that on two of her birthdays she was forced to have sex with men. Combs did not respond for two days, then asked her to call him back.

On another occasion, after seeing a post on Instagram in December 2023, Jane asked him to "stop using women for your fetish" to which Combs responded by accusing her of trying to set him up.

Threats and reconciliations

Despite the conflicts, Jane and Combs continued to communicate until his arrest in 2024.

In December 2023, Jane informed Khorram that Combs had threatened to send sex tapes to the father of her child, prompting Khorram to suggest that they give each other space.

In February 2024, after a month of no contact, Jane communicated with Combs again because she “missed him dearly.”

For his birthday in 2024, she agreed to visit him in Miami, where, after a private dinner, they consumed ecstasy, and she had sex with an "artist" in front of Combs. Jane explained, "At this point, I’m just so used to this being the outcome of whatever we’re doing that I just accept it.”

Jane also faced a "sextortion" threat in 2024, when an "artist" named Sly claimed to have a 35-minute video of a "hotel night" and demanded $10,000.

Combs intervened with his legal team, and the video was not released, although a media company contacted Jane for comment.

The video with Cassie Ventura at a hotel.

In addition, Jane testified that she was with Combs in Miami when the 2016 surveillance video was released that showed him assaulting Ventura. Although they did not immediately discuss the video, Combs showed her a draft of his public apology and later claimed that was the "only time" there was physical violence with Ventura.