Air Traffic Controllers Warn of Government Shutdown Disruptions

Published by Víctor Mendoza 1 de octubre, 2025

(AFP) Associations of US air traffic controllers and aviation companies warned Wednesday of safety risks and flight delays from the federal government budget impasse and urged Congress to resolve the situation quickly.

The United States entered a partial government shutdown at midnight Tuesday due to a lack of funding, which led to the temporary furlough of employees in many areas. Although essential services such as air safety continue to operate, they are affected.

About 13,300 air traffic controllers in the United States and thousands of other essential safety personnel must work without pay, according to the Department of Transportation's (DOT) operating plan.

"Congress must restore federal funding so that the safety and efficiency of our national airspace system is not compromised," said Nick Daniel, president of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA).

NATCA reported that 2,350 aviation professionals who belong to the association were temporarily suspended, including aircraft certification engineers and aerospace engineers.

In total, the Federal Aviation Administration has temporarily suspended more than 11,300 of its 44,800 employees. Among the activities that will be affected are aviation rulemaking, air traffic performance analysis, investment planning, and financial analysis and auditing.

Airlines for America, which represents major U.S. airlines, urged congressional leaders to resolve the situation as soon as possible.

"When federal employees who manage air traffic, inspect aircraft, and protect our nation's aviation system are furloughed or working without pay, the entire industry and millions of Americans are feeling the pinch," the trade association said.