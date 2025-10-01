New York: Gas explosion causes collapse of Bronx apartment building

Published by Carlos Dominguez 1 de octubre, 2025

A gas explosion in the Bronx caused the partial collapse of a large apartment building shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday. The incident occurred at the New York City Housing Authority's (NYCHA) Mitchel Houses residences, located in the Mott Haven neighborhood.

According to ABC7, the explosion collapsed the 17-story building's incinerator shaft, which is an entire corner of the high-rise. The rest of the property appeared to be stable with no apartments affected, but this was under investigation by the Department of Buildings (DOB).

For the time being, the DOB set up a collapse zone for any further debris that might fall. Similarly, police dogs from NYPD have searched the area with no indication of anyone trapped and, so far, no reports of injuries.

Residents are being sent to a community center at 138th Street and Alexander Avenue.

New York Mayor Eric Adams indicated on X that he is receiving a full assessment from the proper authorities and asking neighbors to avoid approaching the area.

NYCHA also issued a statement in which it noted:

"This morning, NYCHA joined partner agencies including FDNY, NYPD, NYCEM and DOB, as well as Con Edison, to respond to an incident at Mitchel Houses. Early reports are of an explosion in a building chimney. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of this event and the extent of any damage beyond the reported exterior damage to the chimney. Agencies are on site to ensure the safety of residents and the public."