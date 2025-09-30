Crown Heights Jewish group endorses Cuomo in NYC mayoral race

Andrew Cuomo, the former governor of New York and current New York City mayoral candidate Kena Betancur / AFP

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 30 de septiembre, 2025

Crown Heights United PAC endorsed Andrew Cuomo, the former governor of New York, who is running for New York City mayor, Cuomo’s campaign stated on Monday.

“The Crown Heights Jewish community has always led with courage and conviction, making the right choices for the future of New York City and demonstrating sound judgment,” the group said. “We proudly endorse Andrew Cuomo for mayor of New York City. With extremism and antisemitism on the rise, and the city facing an unprecedented crisis, it is more important than ever to make our voices heard and vote.”

The endorsement comes after New York City Mayor Eric Adams, 65, who was running as an independent, dropped out of the race on Sunday.

Cuomo, 67, said he is “deeply honored” to receive the endorsement and “humbled by the trust placed in me by its leaders and by the broader Jewish community.”

“I pledge to redouble my efforts to lead the fight against antisemitism in every corner of New York City,” he said. “We must build a city where everyone, regardless of faith or background, feels safe, respected and welcome.”

