Eric Adams withdraws from New York mayoral race amid fears of Mamdani victory: “I know I cannot continue my campaign”

Published by Sabrina Martin 28 de septiembre, 2025

The mayor of New York, Eric Adams, announced on Sunday that he is withdrawing from the race for re-election after weeks of speculation and amid mounting pressure to reduce the number of challengers on the November ballot. His exit aims to prevent Socialist Zohran Mamdani, a poll favorite, from benefiting from a divided political field.

In his message broadcast from the official Gracie Mansion residence, Adams acknowledged that his campaign failed to gain the necessary traction and that a lack of funding left him at a clear disadvantage against his rivals.

Political pressure behind the decision

Adams remained in fourth place in the polls, far behind Mamdani, former Governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa. The possibility of multiple candidates splitting the moderate and independent vote had raised alarm, including in the White House, prompting private talks to get Adams or Sliwa to drop out of the race.

Although the Department of Justice under the Trump administration dismissed the controversial federal corruption case against him, doubts about his reputation persisted. That shadow, combined with funding difficulties and political pressure, ultimately led the mayor to suspend his candidacy.

A term in office with achievements and controversies

Adams took office in 2022 after the pandemic and faced immediate challenges such as the wave of migrants sent from the southern border. With the support of the Trump administration, he managed to reduce arrivals from thousands per week to minimal numbers in 2024. Under his administration, crime also significantly dropped: shootings reached historic lows and more than 23,000 illegal guns were taken off the streets.

In housing, his administration protected more than 400,000 affordable units and broke ground on projects for one million new homes. He also made the fight against anti-Semitism a priority, creating the first dedicated office in the city.

But his government was marked by scandals. Several of his closest collaborators faced accusations of bribery and conspiracy, which further weakened his political position.