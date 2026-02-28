Satellite imagery shows heavy damage at Khamenei compound

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 28 de febrero, 2026

Satellite images published by The New York Times shows extensive destruction at the Tehran compound of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei following Israeli airstrikes on Saturday.

Israeli officials assessed that Khamenei was likely slain, according to a report on Channel 12 News. Iranian authorities did not immediately comment on the damage to the compound or on Khamenei’s condition.

According to the report, Airbus satellite imagery taken Saturday morning documented collapsed structures and a large plume of black smoke rising from the fortified complex that serves as both Khamenei’s primary residence and the site where he receives senior regime officials.

“Videos verified by The New York Times showed strikes in an area of Tehran that houses the presidential palace and Iran’s National Security Council, among other important government buildings. Another video showed a strike near the Ministry of Intelligence,” the paper reported.

An Israeli official confirmed that several senior Iranian leaders were targeted in the strikes carried out by the Israel Defense Forces, though the results of the attack remained unclear.

A central objective of the first joint wave of strikes was to hit as many leaders as possible, according to three Israeli security officials familiar with the operations, the Times reported, adding that Israeli officials “expected the assault to last several days.”

The United States and Israel launched a preemptive strike against Iran on Saturday morning, following months of confrontation across multiple fronts and repeated warnings by U.S. and Israeli leaders that Tehran’s military and nuclear infrastructure could become direct targets if hostilities intensified.

