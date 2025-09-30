ICE arrests more than 400 undocumented immigrants in Florida in a week

Published by Diane Hernández 30 de septiembre, 2025

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operation in Miami, along with Customs and Border Protection, led to the arrest of more than 400 undocumented immigrants in Central Florida, Immigration and Customs Enforcement reported Tuesday in a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) release.

According to the release, the massive raid was conducted in one week, Sept. 22-26, 2025, and focused on "the worst undocumented offenders with outstanding warrants" and those subject to deportation.

Florida has led the rest of the nation in terms of federal-local government partnerships (known as 287(g) to perform ICE duties: today there are 327 agreements in place, a 577% increase since January 20, 2025.

Lewd behavior, assault, domestic violence, prostitution, and hit-and-run

This operation is part of the Trump administration's broader effort to restore public safety in communities across the country by focusing on removing the "worst of the worst" criminal illegal immigrants, the release adds.

"This was another successful operation to arrest the most disadvantaged, along with our state and local partners in Florida, and can serve as a model nationwide," stated Deputy Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

On the arrest of the more than 400 undocumented immigrants, the official explained that they include those charged with and convicted of lewd behavior, assault, domestic violence, prostitution, vehicle theft, hit-and-run, and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Some of "the worst of the worst" arrested were: Walther Ramiro Hernandez-Ortiz, an illegal alien felon from Honduras , arrested for lewd and lascivious behavior and battery .

, arrested for . Juan Carlos Hernandez-Reyes, an illegal immigrant felon from Mexico , convicted of domestic violence and prostitution and previously arrested for assault and disorderly conduct.

, convicted of and previously arrested for assault and disorderly conduct. Edgar Rivera-Salinas, an undocumented offender from Mexico , convicted of vehicle burglary, possession of marijuana, flight to evade (prosecution, confinement) and illegal entry.

, convicted of (prosecution, confinement) and illegal entry. Efrain Santos-Palacios, an undocumented offender from Mexico arrested for driving under the influence and fleeing.

arrested for and fleeing. Ubaldino Hernandez-Hernandez, a criminal illegal immigrant from Mexico , with criminal charges including hit-and-run , reckless driving, three counts of operating a motor vehicle without a license and a probation violation.

, with criminal charges including , reckless driving, three counts of operating a motor vehicle without a license and a probation violation. Weder Teixeira Basto, an immigrant felon illegal alien from Brazil , convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol.

, convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol. Mario Suarez-Maya, an undocumented felon from Mexico , arrested on two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, four counts of driving without a license and providing a false name to a law enforcement officer.

, arrested on two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, four counts of and providing a false name to a law enforcement officer. Yoni Mendez-Lopez, an immigrant criminal alien from Mexico, arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, resisting an officer, assault on a law enforcement officer, not having a valid driver's license and fleeing/attempting to elude a law enforcement officer with active lights and sirens.

The ICE operation involved other partners such as the Florida Highway Patrol, Polk County Sheriff's Office, Brevard County Sheriff's Office, and the Florida National Guard among others.