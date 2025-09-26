ICE arrests 'worst' illegal immigrant criminals

Published by Diane Hernández 26 de septiembre, 2025

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reported that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) continued to arrest "the worst of the worst" illegal immigrant criminals across the country, "despite continued attacks and demonization of our brave agents."

In the past two days, illegal immigrants arrested by ICE have criminal records for offenses including sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 14, indecency with a minor, driving under the influence of alcohol by criminal negligence, homicide, drug charges, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, breaking and entering and battery, explains the statement on the DHS website.

"While sanctuary politicians are comparing ICE to the Nazi Gestapo, the Secret Police, and slave patrols, ICE law enforcement is risking their lives to arrest the WORST OF THE WORST. Over the past two days, ICE arrested pedophiles, drug traffickers, drunk drivers, and violent thugs," said Deputy Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin.

"Our ICE agents are heroes. They should be praised for making America safe again not vilified," she added.

The arrests include:

Fernando Vásquez-Parrales, an illegal immigrant felon from Mexico , convicted of indecency with a minor, in Cameron County, Texas.

, convicted of indecency with a minor, in Cameron County, Texas. Cesar Rivera-Herrera, a criminal illegal immigrant from Mexico, convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs for criminal negligence and manslaughter , in Salt Lake City, Utah.

, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Eduardo Torres-Gutiérrez, an illegal immigrant felon from Mexico , convicted of assault, in the Bronx, New York.

, convicted of assault, in the Bronx, New York. Mario Chaparro-Juárez, an illegal immigrant felon from Mexico, convicted of assault, battery, conspiracy to commit fraud and possession of a stolen vehicle in Aurora, Colorado, and burglary in Denver.

in Aurora, Colorado, and burglary in Denver. Jose Terreros-Sauce, an undocumented felon from Mexico, convicted of a dangerous felony against a child under 14: criminal sexual conduct in Wilmington, Del.

in Wilmington, Del. Jaime Méndez-Bolanos, an illegal immigrant felon from Mexico, convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Bexar County, Texas.

in Bexar County, Texas. Ck Kiosy, an illegal alien felon from the Federated States of Micronesia, convicted of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance , burglary and breaking and entering in Hagatna, Guam.

, burglary and breaking and entering in Hagatna, Guam. Hugo Martínez-Jaimes, an undocumented felon from Mexico, convicted of attempting to traffic cocaine in Columbus County, N.C.

in Columbus County, N.C. Lens Fredo Altidor, an illegal immigrant felon from Haiti, convicted of vehicle theft, assault and assault and battery on a police officer , drug possession, shoplifting, driving under the influence of alcohol and resisting arrest throughout Massachusetts.

, drug possession, shoplifting, driving under the influence of alcohol and resisting arrest throughout Massachusetts. Eduardo Peláez-Martínez, an illegal immigrant offender from Mexico, convicted of a criminal sexual act in Goshen, N.Y. .

More than 900 "criminal aliens, convicted murderers and child predators" arrested

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Houston last week reported the arrest of more than 900 immigrants it described as criminals, transnational gang members, child predators, alien fugitives and other serious immigration violators during an operation focused on improving public safety in Southeast Texas.

The operation, according to the official statement, was part of the Trump administration's focus on restoring public safety in local communities across the country by targeting the "worst of the worst" criminal migrants and others who violate federal immigration laws.

Among the irregular immigrants arrested are five transnational gang members, seven child predators and three criminal aliens convicted of homicide.