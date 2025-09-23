Illinois: Venezuelan man arrested who was accused of murder with multiple deportation orders

Published by Virginia Martínez 23 de septiembre, 2025

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) filed a warrant for the arrest of illegal immigrant José Javier Coronado-Meza , 25, from Venezuela, who has been charged with the brutal "execution-style" killing of Gregori Arias, 31, in Cook County, Ill.

Arias was killed in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood on June 22.

"ICE lodged an arrest detainer with the Cook County Jail to ensure he is not released into American neighborhoods. Unfortunately, Governor Pritzker’s Illinois is a sanctuary state that does not cooperate with ICE," the agency detailed in a statement released Monday.

In that regard, authorities indicated that Coronado-Meza is accused of shooting Arias in the head, as if it were an execution. In addition, ICE explained that after the murder, Coronado-Meza and his accomplices attempted to cover up the crime by transporting Arias' body to a construction site, where they planned to bury his remains in concrete. After the murder, Coronado-Meza allegedly bragged about his involvement in the events.

Coronado-Meza has also been charged with concealment of a homicidal death, aggravated unlawful restraint, kidnapping and unlawful possession of a weapon.

"This sick, depraved criminal alien—Jose Javier Coronado-Meza—should have never been in our country in the first place, but the Biden administration chose to allow him to roam free on American streets. Despite having a final order of removal from an immigration judge, the Biden administration released this criminal into our country," said Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin.

"We will not allow sanctuary politicians to put the lives of Americans at risk," she added.