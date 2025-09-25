Starbucks closes hundreds of stores and cuts about 900 jobs

Published by Carlos Dominguez 25 de septiembre, 2025

Starbucks announced Thursday a major restructuring plan that includes closing hundreds of stores and a second round of corporate layoffs this year.

In United States and Canada there are about 18,734 stores and roughly 1% of them, around 400 locations, are expected to close by the end of September. These closures will affect shops that do not meet customer expectations or lack financial viability.

The closures will target stores where Starbucks says it "cannot create the physical environment its customers and partners expect" or where it does not "see a path to financial results," the company said in a statement.

Hundreds of corporate layoffs

The company is also expected to cut another 900 jobs, after laying off 1,100 employees earlier this year. The layoffs will not affect baristas or store staff.

"We are further reducing staff andnon-retail expenses. This includes the difficult decision to eliminate approximately 900 current non-retail associate positions and close many vacant positions," the statement read.

A new look for Starbucks

Despite the cuts, over a one-year period, Starbucks plans to remodel more than 1,000 stores to encourage customers to spend more time inside its coffee shops.

"Over the next 12 months, we also plan to renovate more than 1,000 stores to introduce greater texture, warmth and layered design."

"I know these decisions impact our associates and their families, and we do not take them lightly," company CEO Brian Niccol wrote. "I believe these steps are necessary to build a better, stronger and more resilient Starbucks that deepens its impact on the world and creates more opportunities for our partners, suppliersand the communities we serve."