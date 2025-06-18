Voz media US Voz.us
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. meets with Starbucks CEO to discuss MAHA menu plans

“Yesterday, I met with Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol, who shared the company’s plans to further MAHA its menu,” Kennedy said on his X account.

Starbucks location (File)AFP.

On Tuesday, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. met with Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol to discuss the company's menu plans, Kennedy said in a post on the X platform.

In his post, Kennedy shared details of the meeting, noting that Niccol presented him with Starbucks' plans to expand its menu options aligned with the "MAHA" initiative. “Yesterday, I met with @Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol, who shared the company’s plans to further MAHA its menu. I was pleased to learn that Starbucks' food and beverages already avoid artificial dyes, artificial flavors, high fructose corn syrup, artificial sweeteners, and other additives,” Kennedy wrote.

The conversation revolved around the ingredients used in Starbucks products, with an emphasis on the company's current practices to exclude artificial colors and flavors, high fructose corn syrup, artificial sweeteners and other additives. Kennedy expressed satisfaction with these measures and showed enthusiasm for the coffeehouse chain's future plans.

The "MAHA" initiative

The meeting reflects a growing interest in the intersection between public health policies and the practices of large food corporations, with Starbucks positioning itself as a willing player in collaborating to promote more natural options on its menu to improve the health of Americans, a central policy in the Trump Administration.
