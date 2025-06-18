Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. meets with Starbucks CEO to discuss MAHA menu plans

Published by Agustina Blanco 18 de junio, 2025

On Tuesday, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. met with Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol to discuss the company's menu plans, Kennedy said in a post on the X platform.

In his post, Kennedy shared details of the meeting, noting that Niccol presented him with Starbucks' plans to expand its menu options aligned with the "MAHA" initiative. “Yesterday, I met with @Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol, who shared the company’s plans to further MAHA its menu. I was pleased to learn that Starbucks' food and beverages already avoid artificial dyes, artificial flavors, high fructose corn syrup, artificial sweeteners, and other additives,” Kennedy wrote.

The conversation revolved around the ingredients used in Starbucks products, with an emphasis on the company's current practices to exclude artificial colors and flavors, high fructose corn syrup, artificial sweeteners and other additives. Kennedy expressed satisfaction with these measures and showed enthusiasm for the coffeehouse chain's future plans.