Starbucks to cut more than 1,100 jobs

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 24 de febrero, 2025

Starbucks announced that it will cut more than 1,100 jobs after evaluating the company's efficiency. The goal is to "simplify the structure and create smaller, more agile teams" to "operate more efficiently."

"The leadership team has finished that work, and this week, we will communicate the changes we’re making. This includes the hard decision to eliminate 1,100 current support partner roles and several hundred additional open and unfilled positions," said Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol in a statement.

"We are simplifying our structure, removing layers and duplication and creating smaller, more nimble teams. Our intent is to operate more efficiently, increase accountability, reduce complexity and drive better integration. All with the goal of being more focused and able to drive greater impact on our priorities," Niccol added.

Starbucks reported that it will inform affected employees this Tuesday.

The layoffs will not be the only corporate change. Starbucks also said it will remove some products from its menu, including several Frappuccinos.

"Our new structure is built to focus on priority work and is oriented to support the experience we create in our coffeehouses. We’ll simplify what we do and how we work to make it easier to drive the business forward," the CEO concluded in his statement.

Niccol was named CEO in August 2024, following reports that the company was experiencing a substantial decline in customers worldwide.