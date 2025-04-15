New look, more lattes: Starbucks updates employee uniforms to boost sales

Published by Carlos Dominguez 15 de abril, 2025

Since 1987, the green apron has been the symbol of Starbucks. However, starting May 12, the company will change the dress code for all its employees.

According to an announcement from the company, the new uniforms will have simplified color choices that will allow the "iconic green apron to shine and create a sense of familiarity" for customers, regardless of which store they visit in the United States.

"The more defined color palette includes plain black short- and long-sleeved shirts, collared or button-down, and jeans in any shade of khaki, black or blue. We will also make a new line of company-branded T-shirts available to members, who will receive two at no cost, including partner network options," the company's statement said.

With its new uniforms, Starbucks wants to provide a more consistent experience for consumers and clearer, simpler guidelines for its partners—allowing them to focus on drink preparation and building connections with customers.

"Back to Starbucks" strategy

At a shareholder meeting last month, Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol discussed the "Back to Starbucks" strategy, which includes testing new store designs in "select locations across the United States."

"We're working hard to ensure thatour coffee shops have the right atmosphere," Niccol said at the meeting. "We want to invite customers in, show off ourgreat coffee, offer them a comfortable place and make them feel like their visit was time well spent."

Starbucks is working to increase its profitability while also improving the work environment, following years of strikes and a growing wave of unionization efforts across the United States.

In February, Starbucks also announced plan to cut over 1,100 jobs following an internal efficiency review. The company stated that the move aims to "simplify the structure and create smaller, more agile teams" to "operate more efficiently."