Jimmy Kimmel defiantly returns, avoids apologizing and attacks Donald Trump

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel returned to host his ABC show true to form. He was defiant and avoided apologizing for his words about the murder of Charlie Kirk that led to the suspension of his show for a week. Kimmel attacked Donald Trump, accusing him of being "un-American" with his attempts to censor what he doesn't like.

His first words were to defend himself, not to apologize: "It was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man. I don’t think there’s anything funny about it. I posted a message on Instagram on the day he was killed, sending love to his family and asking for compassion, and I meant it. And I still do," Kimmel said.

"I understand that, to some, that felt ill-timed or unclear"

The closest thing to an apology that could be heard from him was his stating that he didn't actually believe that Tyler Robinson represents anyone.

"Nor was it my intention to blame any specific group for the actions of what — it was obviously a deeply disturbed individual. That was really the opposite of the point I was trying to make, but, I understand that, to some, that felt either ill-timed or unclear or maybe both, and for those who think I did point a finger, I get why you’re upset. If the situation was reversed, there’s a good chance I’d have felt the same way," he said.

Praise for Erika Kirk: "She forgave him. That's an example we should follow"

His tone changed, however, when referring to Charlie Kirk's widow Erika and her speech at her husband's memorial.

"She forgave him. That's an example we should follow. If you believe in the teachings of Jesus, as I do, that's where he was. That's the way it was. A selfless act of grace. The forgiveness of a grieving widow. I was deeply moved. If there is anything we should take from this tragedy to move forward, I hope it is that," he said.

Attacks on the Trump administration

However, he does not seem very willing to forgive those who have offended him, which he implied was Donald Trump and the government.

"The administration's threat to silence a comedian the president doesn't like is un-American. Our administration cannot be allowed to control what we say and don't say on television," he said.

Kimmel thanks those who supported him and condemns death threats

Kimmel also had words of thanks to "the people who don't support my show and what I believe, but support my right to share those beliefs anyway. People I never would have imagined, like Ben Shapiro, Clay Travis, Candace Owens, Mitch McConnell, Rand Paul, even my old pal Ted Cruz, who, believe it or not, said something very nice on my behalf." He even mentioned Joe Rogan as someone who stood up for him.

Finally, Kimmel noted that, although it sounds "selfish," he received numerous death threats: "And, also, selfishly, I am a person who gets a lot of threats, I get a lot of ugly, scary threats against my life, my wife, my kids, my co-workers, because of what I choose to say. And I know those threats don't come from the kind of people on the right who I know and love. So that's what I wanted to say on that subject."