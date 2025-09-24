ABC affiliates Sinclair and Nexstar warn that they will not air Jimmy Kimmel without an apology

Published by Sabrina Martin 23 de septiembre, 2025

The controversy surrounding Jimmy Kimmel Live! continues to rage. Following criticism of his comments on the assassination of conservative leader Charlie Kirk, the networks Sinclair Broadcasting Group and Nexstar Media Group - two of ABC's major affiliate station operators - warned that they are not ready to rebroadcast the program if the host does not publicly apologize, according to a source.

An apology demanded before return

Last week, Disney temporarily suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live! after outrage sparked by a monologue in which the comedian said that the "MAGA gang" was trying to take political advantage of the conservative activist's murder. The reaction was immediate: Sinclair and Nexstar canceled the show's broadcast on their affiliates and continued to pressure the parent network.

Although Disney announced Monday that Kimmel will return to the screen, the networks have made it clear that they are not prepared to resume broadcasting without a clear and direct apology. Executives from both companies have been in talks with Disney and Turning Point USA (TPUSA) to seek a way out of the controversy.

TPUSA's position and the Kirk family

Sources privy to the talks note that the public pardon offered by Erika Kirk, widow of Charlie Kirk, to her husband's alleged killer has been a focal point in the talks. According to the same source, both Turning Point USA and the TV stations believe that, in that context, an apology from Kimmel would be a necessary step to move forward and put the controversy behind them.

Disney seeks to defuse the situation

For now, ABC has not shared with Sinclair and Nexstar the content of the monologue that Kimmel will present in his return. In light of this lack of clarity, the affiliates have already warned that they may discontinue the broadcast in several of their markets. The decision is especially significant because many of those stations are in areas where Donald Trump won broad support in the 2024 election, and where Kirk's persona has strong support.