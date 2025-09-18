Pennsylvania: shooting leaves at least three police officers dead, two others wounded

Published by Alejandro Baños 18 de septiembre, 2025

A shooting that occurred in the town of Codorus (York County, Pennsylvania), located about 115 miles west of Philadelphia, left at least three police officers dead and two others seriously wounded.

The three victims were initially hospitalized in critical condition, but medical professionals could do nothing to save their lives.

Pennsylvania State Police Chief Col. Christopher Paris confirmed the deaths of the three officers, adding that the wounded are being admitted to a hospital in critical condition "albeit stable."

"Five law enforcement officers were wounded today by gunfire, three of them fatally," Colonel Paris said in a press appearance.

The shooting occurred shortly after 2 p.m. Several officers were working on a domestic violence-related investigation when a man began shooting at them.

Once the tip was given, several police units and other security forces responded to the scene and fired on the attacker.

Josh Shapiro accompanied Colonel Paris at the press appearance. The Pennsylvania governor conveyed his condolences to the families and loved ones of the three slain officers.

"Three law enforcement officers were killed in the line of duty in York County. Two more officers were shot and are currently in critical but stable condition, receiving treatment at WellSpan York Hospital, where I visited with their families today," Shapiro said. "These officers represent the very best of us. They put their lives on the line to serve their community, their Commonwealth, and their country."

For his part, FBI director, Kash Patel, reported on the shooting and asked for prayers for the officers and their families, while the attorney general, Pam Bondi, asserted that "violence against law enforcement is a scourge on our society and never acceptable."

The Spring Grove School District issued a temporary shelter-in-place order as a precautionary measure. Officials clarified that the incident did not involve schools or students. The restriction was lifted hours later after police confirmed there was no risk to the school community.

EDITORIAL NOTE: This story updates this information.