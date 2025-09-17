Pfizer sued over alleged link between one of its birth control drugs and brain tumors

Published by Virginia Martínez 17 de septiembre, 2025

Drugmaker Pfizer is facing hundreds of lawsuits due to an alleged link between one of its contraceptive drugs and brain tumors.

Specifically, the plaintiffs allege that Depo-Provera, an injectable contraceptive drug made up of medroxyprogesterone acetate (MPA) and marketed by the New York company, allegedly elevates the risk of common brain tumor or meningiomas.

It is estimated that there are more than 500 open court filings in Florida against Pfizer in connection with Depo-Provera.

A few weeks ago, Pfizer asked the coroner to dismiss all the lawsuits, noting that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) refused to allow the drugmaker to warn patients about these risks.

In the prospectus, Pfizer explains that Depo-Provera "is indicated for use in women of childbearing age to prevent pregnancy," although it recommends that it not be used as a "long-term" method of contraception.

It also lists contraindications and risks associated with the use of this injectable contraceptive drug. Pfizer mentions breast cancer and cervical cancer in specific sections. However, with respect to other tumors, the drugmaker stresses that "long-term case-control surveillance of Depo-Provera users did not find increased overall riskof ovarian or liver cancer." Nor of brain cancer.

Study claims Depo-Provera increases the risk of meningioma

While legal proceedings against Pfizer continue, a recent study conducted by JAMA Neurology found indications that evidence that Depo-Provera use can cause a brain tumor.

The study supports that use of this injectable contraceptive drug decreases a patient's risk of meningioma by 2.43%.

"In this study, women who received depot medroxyprogesterone acetate had a higher relative risk of subsequent meningioma diagnosis, especially with prolonged exposures and when starting medication at older ages," JAMA Neurology concluded.